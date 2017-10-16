Today In The Upper Cumberland: Unemployment

Unemployment rates in September…Gov. Bill Haslam announced that the unemployment rate had decreased last month in all 95 Tennessee counties…That’s quite an accomplishment. How much so? We visit with Henry Bowman who is an analyst for the Upper Cumberland Development District. He’s been in that roll for some 45 years.

