Today In The Upper Cumberland: UC Family Justice Center

More than 30 partners working together…counseling….legal advice….safety matters….basic necessities. The Upper Cumberland Family Justice Center opened in 2015 as a systematic approach to helping victims of domestic violence, child abuse, sexual assault and elderly abuse. The center serves the 13th judicial district. Amy Stockwell…is its director.

