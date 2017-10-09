Monday, October 9, 2017
Country News

Today In The Upper Cumberland: The Opiod Crisis

Across the Nation, Around the State, and Across the Upper Cumberland the Opiod Crisis continues to take lives. The number of Tennesseans who died from drug overdose jumped 12% last year. Some 1,600 people lost their lives due to drug overdoses, and that number is believed to be low because of the way the number’s are reported. It’s a drug problem that keeps changing and morphing…when we feel that we have a grip on one piece of it another piece explodes. No one knows that better than Thomas Farmer, TBI’s special agent in-charge of the Dangerous Drugs Taskforce. He sees Tennessee’s drug problem up close.

