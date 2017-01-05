Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Medical Marijuana

Tennessee will likely examine the issue of medical marijuana during the coming year as two legislators have introduced a bill to provide for the legal use of cannabis for medical reasons. A Tennessee woman has seen first hand what medical marijuana can do for those suffering with diseases and medical issues.

Dana M. Arvidson is the founding member of The International Women’s Cannabis Coalition.

