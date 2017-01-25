Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Infant Health

As a new year begins, hundreds of new members will join the Upper Cumberland community. The health of these infants born across our region continues to be a concern to soon-to-be moms and dads as well as the community itself.

Karen Parks sees this first-hand every day as the Neo Natal Education Nurse at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She looks at how infant care has changed as well as how parents are examining what they do in bringing up the newest citizens of our region.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.