Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Hepatitis Growing

Not considered a prominent health problem for many years, hepatitis now is on the rise. In particular, hepatitis C, continues to grow rapidly as a health concern both in the United States and around the world. In the Upper Cumberland, as prescription drug users turn to other forms of drug abuse, such as heroin, the sharing of needles leads to more cases of hepatitis.

We explore the growing health problem with Michael Railing who directs county health efforts in Dekalb, Macon and Smith Counties and Andy Langford….who serves Fentress, Clay, Overton and Pickett Counties.

