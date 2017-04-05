Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Burgess Falls

Burgess Falls State Park and Natural Area provide amazing views, wonderful hikes, and water features you will not find anywhere else. As one of the treasures of the Upper Cumberland, we explore the area’s history and its offerings with Park Manager Bill Summers.

Summers also introduces to the Window Cliffs Natural Area, a brand new offering for the Upper Cumberland.

