Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Breaking Addiction

Addiction to heroin on the rise. Pain killer usage at an all time high. Marijuana viewed as a recreational option. Meth, though tempered by recent changes in the laws, remains prevalent. There are many aspects to the Upper Cumberland’s drug addiction challenge.

Teen Challenge of the Upper Cumberland stands as one organization trying to break the cycle and return local men and women back to productive lives. The name says teen….but the non-profit focuses on all ages. We find out more about Teen Challenge as we visit with Pastor Tim McLauchlin, the organization’s executive director.

