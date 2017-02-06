Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Big South Fork

It won’t be long before the Upper Cumberland’s natural beauty will again be on display as spring buds across its national and state parks. Hard to imagine many areas of the nation that are as blessed with such treasures as we are with our park space. We introduce you to some of those treasures as we await spring.

We start in Jamestown with the Big South Fork National Park and Recreation Area. Stretching into East Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, the national park offers thousands of acres of exploration and recreation opportunities.

Two members of the team who take care of the park sit down with us to talk about its beauty. Frank Graham and Chris Dearmond talk about the opportunities available and what you might see as you explore Big South Fork.

Today In The Upper Cumberland airs each weekend as a way to introduce you to interesting people and subjects of interest to our community. Catch the show each Saturday morning at 6 on Lite Rock 95.9, Rock 93-7, and 106-9 Kicks Country.

Sunday morning, the show airs at 7am on Rock 93-7. Catch the show Sunday night at 6pm on Lite Rock 95.9 and at 7pm on 106-9 Kicks Country. You can also catch Today in The Upper Cumberland Sunday mornings at 7am and Sundays at Noon on News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.