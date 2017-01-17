Today In The Upper Cumberland Podcast: Air Safety

Since 9/11, our focus as it relates to airline safety centered on keeping those who wished to do harm off airplanes. Recent events in Europe and this month in Ft. Lauderdale show there’s another area of focus needed. Because airports bring together large numbers of people – and people that are often not focused on safety – they provide an easy “soft target” for those looking to cause mass casualties.

A Tennessee Tech professor has spent much of his career working on safer flying experiences, both technical and from a security standpoint. Dr. Vahid Motevalli is Tech’s Associate Dean for Research and Innovation.

