Toby Keith’s “Weed with Willie” and “Wacky Tobaccy” find their home on “The Bus Songs”

Show DogIrreverent, under-the-influence tunes crafted late at night on Toby Keith‘s bus have long been part of his repertoire. Now, for the first time, the Oklahoma native is putting out a full album of them.

The Bus Songs will be released September 8, and will include his latest single “Wacky Tobaccy,” as well as a live recording of the favorite “Weed with Willie.”

Here’s the complete listing of the 12 tracks on The Bus Songs, which will be available for pre-order on July 21:

“S**** Golfer”

“Wacky Tobaccy”

“Runnin’ Block”

“Brand New Bow”

“Call a Marine”

“Hell No”

“The Critic”

“The Size I Wear”

“Ballad of a Balad”

“Rum Is the Reason”

“Weed with Willie” (live)

“Get Out of My Car” (live)

