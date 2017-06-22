Toby Keith to roll out “Wacky Tobaccy” single and video tomorrow

Show Dog NashvilleKnown for adding a bit of comedy to his music, superstar and Songwriter Hall of Fame Member Toby Keith is offering up a new single and video June 23rd called “Wacky Tobaccy.”

And, yes, the song is about the substance you think it is, based on the title.

“Wacky tobaccy is a slogan, a saying that’s been around forever and no one has ever put it in a song,” Toby said. “We recorded it and shot the video in Nashville. We got a cameo from Willie Nelson.”

The song’s chorus: “That old wacky tobaccy, when you feel it creeping up on you/That old wacky tobaccy, kick back and let it do what it do.”

Toby went on to say in the announcement that that the song “fits in with what we do every night with the party crowd.”

“Wacky Tobaccy” will be available at all major digital music retailers and services Friday.

