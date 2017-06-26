Toby Keith to headline first Nashville show in 13 years

Greg WatermannToby Keith is cranking up his highly successful Interstates & Tailgates tour once again and will visit more than 30 cities over the next few months.

Following a thirteen-year absence from any major Nashville concert stage, fans will finally get a chance to see Toby on July 20th when he headlines Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater. Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale this Wednesday, July 28th at livenation.com

Toby’s concert set list will include his new single, “Wacky Tobaccy.”

Here’s a full list of the remaining 2017 Toby Keith Interstates & Tailgates tour stops:

6/29 — Normal, IL, The Corn Crib

6/30 — Naperville, IL, Ribfest

7/1 — Greely, CO, Greely Stampede

7/6 — Ottawa, ONT, Ottawa Bluesfest

7/7 — Lansing, MI, Common Ground Music Festival

7/8 — Varysburg, NY, Jam in the Valley

7/13 — Fort McMurray, AB, Shell Place

7/14 — Cold Lake, AB, Imperial Oil Place Arena

7/15 — Craven, SK, Country Thunder Music Festival

7/20 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

7/21 — Valparaiso, IN, Porter County Fair

7/28 — Kearney, NE, Buffalo County Fairgrounds

7/29 — Guthrie Center, IA, Guthrie’s River Ruckus

8/3 — Spokane, WA, Northern Quest Casino

8/4 — Merritt, BC, Rockin’ River Music Festival

8/5 — Duncan, BC, Sunfest Country Music …read more

