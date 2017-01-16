Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and More Set to Sing for President-Elect Trump

Show Dog NashvilleA number of country stars will take part in Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Toby Keith and Lee Greenwood will perform at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Thursday on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This will be the “God Bless the U.S.A.” hitmaker’s fourth inaugural appearance, having participated in the ceremonies for Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Toby addressed any potential controversy about his participation in a statement to ABC News. “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” the Oklahoma native said. “I performed at events for previous Presidents Bush and Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, Lonestar‘s Richie McDonald and Restless Heart‘s Larry Stewartwill also sing together at the event, collaborating as The Frontmen of Country.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country