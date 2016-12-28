Time-Saving Winter Beauty Fixes

Thinkstock/iStock(NEW YORK) — Lifestyle expert Gretta Monahan appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday to share some of her best time-saving beauty tips to maintain healthy skin and hair during the cold season.

Here are some of her top tips:



Trade a Thick Bath Towel for an Old T-shirt to Dry Your Hair

A simple T-shirt works like an expensive hair towel, but costs next to nothing and wraps perfectly around the head while not pulling at your hair like a regular towel. A T-shirt will absorb the water much faster and more efficiently while still being gentle on your strands to avoid breakage and dullness. Using a T-shirt as a hair wrap after showering will also cut your blow-dry time by a third to a half, according to Monahan.



How to Get Perfect Morning Waves With Second-Day Hair

To get perfect waves with unwashed hair, Monahan suggests to spritz your strands with water or hair tonic to dampen your hair. Then make two loose pony tails directly on top of one another on the top of your head, twist the pony tails and secure them by slipping the ends into holder. By the morning your hair will set into perfect loose bends with no added

