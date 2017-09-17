Tim Priest Sounds Off on Vols’ Goal Line Play-Calling

(photo via @VolNetwork_IMG on Twitter)

Vol fans everywhere were screaming at their televisions and radios as Tennessee failed to come away with any points after running a handful of plays at Florida’s goal line in the second half of the Vols’ game against the Gators on Saturday. And they were joined by broadcaster and former Vol Tim Priest as well.

Priest is currently the color analyst alongside Bob Kesling for the Vol Network’s radio production of Tennessee Volunteers football games. Priest also played for the Vols from 1968 to 1970 and still holds the school’s record for most interceptions in a career with 18. But most fans nowadays know him as the Vols’ color analyst to Kesling’s play-by-play duties, and Priest is known for his passionate delivery to punctuate big moments.

And Saturday’s game was no exception.

Take a listen as Tim Priest unloads on the Vols’ play-calling and the decision-making by the offense as Tennessee fails to score from Florida’s one-yard line. The drive ends with an interception, and that’s where Priest loses it.

Here’s Tim’s descent into madness as it unfolds over the series. 1:35 is the swelling “Dammit!” pic.twitter.com/ashCOKobGV — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeWBIR) September 17, 2017

