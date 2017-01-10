Tim McGraw Moonlights on “Blue Collar Millionaires”

ABC/Image Group LA If you can’t get enough Tim McGraw on the radio, there’s one more place you can hear him. The “How I’ll Always Be” hitmaker has picked up another gig, narrating the second season of Blue Collar Millionaires on CNBC.

Billed as the show that highlights “ordinary people living the American dream, turning their dirty jobs into filthy riches,” Blue Collar Millionaires profiles everyone from chimney sweeps to “junkyard kings.”

You can catch this week’s first new episode, titled “Married with Gators,” Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC, followed by “Tow Fetish” at 10:30.

