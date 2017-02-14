Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to record for Sony

ABC/Image Group LA For the first time in their careers, country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are now on the same label.

The two have signed multiple album deals with Sony Music Entertainment, according to Billboard, with more details about their upcoming projects to be unveiled in the spring.

Big Machine has been Tim’s most recent label home, after his career-long association with Curb Records. Faith fulfilled her contract with her longtime label, Warner Brothers, with the release of the Deep Tracks collection in November.

The two set out on their Soul2Soul Tour April 7 in New Orleans. They also have a new duet together, “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” from the soundtrack of The Shack, the film in which Tim also stars.

