Till the Rivers All Run Dry: Alison Krauss to lead Opry tribute to “the Gentle Giant”

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Grand Ole Opry will pay tribute to “the Gentle Giant” on Tuesday, honoring Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams.

1995 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Alison Krauss will lead the way, performing the classic “Till the Rivers All Run Dry,” from Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams. Revered singer/songwriter John Prine and Americana favorite Jason Isbell will do their tunes from the record as well.

Conceived as a benefit for the Grammys’ MusiCares charity, the just-released album also boasts covers from Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Garth Brooks, Pistol Annies, and Trisha Yearwood.

Darius Rucker is also scheduled to play the Opry on Tuesday, though he’s not set to be part of the Williams tribute at this point.

Just last year, Don Williams was forced to postpone his tour due to unexpected hip replacement surgery, which resulted in the 77-year-old’s eventual retirement from performing.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country