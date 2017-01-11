Three Vols Honored for Music City Bowl Performance

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

ESPN created an All-SEC bowl team to highlight the best performances by SEC players in bowl games now that bowl season is over. While Alabama dominated the selections, several Vols also made the list.

Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs was ESPN’s top SEC quarterback during bowl season. The senior capped off his Volunteer career with 291 passing yards and 118 rushing yards while scoring four total touchdowns during the Vols’ 38-21 victory over Nebraska. Dobbs completed 23 of his 38 passes and averaged 10.7 yards per carry on his 11 attempts.

Dobbs wasn’t the only offensive player to make the list for the Vols. Offensive lineman Coleman Thomas also given All-SEC bowl honors. ESPN cited Pro Football Focus’ grade of 79.6 for Thomas’s performance in the Music City Bowl, pointing out he only allowed one quarterback hurry all game and helped Dobbs amass his 409 yards of total offense.

The third and final Vol on the All-SEC bowl team is none other than Tennessee's new career sack leader, Derek Barnett. Not only did Barnett get his 33rd career sack in the game and his 13th on the season, but he also accumulated five quarterback hurries and was in the backfield

