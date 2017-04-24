Three takeaways from Facebook COO’s new book on grief

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg was on vacation in Mexico in 2015 with her husband and friends when her husband, tech executive Dave Goldberg, passed away unexpectedly of a cardiac arrhythmia.

Sandberg, 47, was left as a single mother of her two children with Goldberg. She writes about recovering from the tragedy and working through the grief in her new book, Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy.

The book — which Sandberg co-wrote with her friend Adam Grant, a psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania — takes its name from a moment when Sandberg was grappling with not having Goldberg on hand to attend a father-child event with one of their children.

A friend, Sandberg writes in the book, told her, “Option A is not available. So let’s just kick the s— out of option B.”

Here are three takeaways from Option B on grief and recovering from tragedy:



1. What you should (and shouldn’t) say to someone who is grieving

Sandberg writes that after Goldberg’s death she discovered she was “sometimes the friend who avoided painful conversations” because she worried about upsetting the person who was hurt.

“Losing Dave taught me how ludicrous that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health