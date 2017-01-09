Three Resolutions for Happier Parenting in 2017

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parenting is one of the toughest jobs out there, but maybe it doesn’t have to be. If one of your top priorities in 2017 is to be a happier parent, here are the parenting resolutions that can help you do just that.

Genevieve Shaw Brown, ABC News’ lifestyle editor and author of the brand-new book The Happiest Mommy You Know: Why Putting Your Kids First Is the Last Thing You Should Do, shared her top three tips for happier parenting in 2017 with Good Morning America.

“If moms are constantly putting their kids first and neglecting themselves as a result, they can’t be happy parents,” she said. “And happy parents translate to happy kids, which, for most of us, is the ultimate goal.”

Resolution 1: Treat your spouse as well as you treat your barista.

Brown said she noticed she was more polite to the people at Starbucks than to her own husband on some days. A study from the University of Georgia found feeling appreciated directly influences marital quality, so something as simple as just noticing all the work your spouse is doing and saying “thank you” can have a huge impact and increase happiness in the home for the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health