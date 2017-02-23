Three of Glen Campbell’s classic late-’60s albums being reissued on vinyl next month

Kristin BurnsThree of Glen Campbell‘s early albums that helped establish the Country Music Hall of Fame member as a musical icon — 1967’s Gentle on My Mind, 1968’s Wichita Lineman and 1969’s Galveston — will be made available on vinyl for the first time in decades on March 24.

The albums will be issued on black vinyl with sleeves replicating the original artwork. Colored-vinyl versions of the records will be released at a later date via GlenCampbell.com. All three albums topped the Billboard Country Albums chart, while landing at #5, #1 and #2, respectively, on the Billboard 200.

Gentle on My Mind was highlighted by the John Hartford-penned title track, which broke into the top 40 of both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Singles charts. The song also served as the theme song to Campbell’s popular variety TV show. The album went on to receive a platinum certification for one million copies sold in the U.S.

Wichita Lineman included the classic title song, written by acclaimed songwriter and frequent Campbell collaborator Jimmy Webb. The tune was a #1 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles tally and reached #3 on the Hot …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country