Three generations of nurses work in same specialty at same hospital system

Courtesy of Christina Harms, Sue Hoekstra, Mary Lou Wilkins(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Christina Harms, 31, a labor and delivery nurse in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is celebrating National Nurses Week this week, as are her mother and her grandmother.

The three generations of women have all followed the same career path, working as labor and delivery and postpartum nurses, at the same Michigan hospital system for a combined nearly 83 years.

“When I started working at Spectrum [Health] I thought, ‘This is incredible,’” Harms told ABC News. “My grandmother worked here and my mom worked here and now I work here and we’re all doing the same care for moms and babies.”

Harms, a mother of two, began working for Spectrum Health in 2012 after deciding to give up a career in music to follow the career paths of her mom, Sue Hoekstra, and grandmother, Mary Lou Wilkins.

Harms works nights in the labor and delivery department while her mother works day shifts in the postpartum department at the same hospital. Hoekstra helps care for Harms’ children during the day, just as her mother, Wilkins, did when Hoekstra was a young mom working the night shift.

“My kids grew up with [Wilkins] as their day care …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health