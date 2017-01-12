Three Charged in Paris Kardashian Robbery; More Likely

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images(PARIS) — Three people have been charged in France in last fall’s robbery of Kim Kardashian-West, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

ABC News has also learned that a fourth person is currently facing a judge, and will likely be charged this evening.

Two of those people were charged with “armed robbery by an organized gang, sequestration and association with criminals,” while the third was slapped with “concealment/fencing by an organized gang and association with criminals.”

Six people are still being questioned; prosecutors have until Friday to decide whether or not to charge them.

The French newspaper Le Monde first reported, and Us Weekly has confirmed, a report claiming that one of the 17 suspects arrested in connection with the October 3, 2016 robbery works for the limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used during their trips to the French capital.

According to Le Monde, the chauffeur was the last person to drive Kardashian West before the robbery, during which she was bound and held at gunpoint by five masked assailants who made off with an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry. Police are reportedly …read more

