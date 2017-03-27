Thomas Rhett’s Home Team hits a home run at St. Jude

Valory Music Co.In the middle of three sold-out shows on his Home Team Tour, Thomas Rhett still found time to stop by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital this weekend.

In fact, TR brought the whole gang along, with openers Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd, and Russell Dickerson all taking a moment to visit with the young patients at the Memphis cancer treatment facility. The Home Team tour mates decorated baseball caps and showed off their coloring skills while getting to know the kids at St. Jude.

This Friday, TR unveils his new single, “Craving You,” which features Maren Morris. The next Home Team Tour stop is April 20 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country