Thomas Rhett Tugs at the Heartstrings with “American Spirit”

ABC/Lou RoccoAs his latest hit, “Star of the Show,” continues its climb in country’s top ten, Thomas Rhett is releasing a video for another song. “American Spirit” is one of the new tracks on the deluxe edition of his Tangled Up album.

“‘American Spirit’ is one of my favorite songs to sit down and play on an acoustic guitar,” Thomas says, and he does just that in the new clip that was shot on the outskirts of Nashville.

The new video intersperses concert footage and other nostalgic shots, as the “Die a Happy Man” hitmaker hangs out in the barn, takes a lakeside walk with his dog and rides an ATV.

“I knew I wanted to make a video for it… just to share with our fans,” TR adds. “I knew I wanted it to be simple and something that would pull out the heartstrings and I think it’s the perfect blend of that.”

You can check out the new “American Spirit” video on YouTube.

Thomas Rhett hits the road next month, kicking off his Home Team headlining tour with Kelsea Ballerini.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country