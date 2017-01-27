Thomas Rhett to Be the “Star of the Show” at the World’s Richest Thoroughbred Race on Saturday

ABC/Image Group LAIt’ll be a pretty fancy Saturday for Thomas Rhett this weekend.

The “Star of the Show” singer will indeed be the star of the show at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, as he headlines what’s known as the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race. The horses California Chrome and Arrogate are expected to square off for the $12 million prize.

NBC’s coverage of the event from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

