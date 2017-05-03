Thomas Rhett teases a movie-style video for “Craving You”

Valory Music Co. From the looks of a super-short teaser clip, “Craving You” will get an artsy, cinematic treatment in Thomas Rhett‘s forthcoming new video.

TR leaked an eight-second preview on Tuesday, along with the promise that the full version would be “everywhere May 4th.” The quick, dark snippet shows Thomas Rhett getting into an elevator, walking toward a fire, and driving some cool, blue retro wheels.

The movie-style closing frame promises TR’s duet partner Maren Morris will co-star, and the video is rated — you guessed it — TR.

Watch Thomas Rhett’s social media for more, ahead of the Thursday debut of the “Craving You” video.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



Official video for “Craving You” ft. @MarenMorris – everywhere May 4th pic.twitter.com/AKyxbHAuRu — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 2, 2017

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country