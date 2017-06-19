Thomas Rhett takes his Home Team Tour into extra innings

ABC RadioReigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Thomas Rhett is keeping his energetic brand of country music “in play” by adding dates to his Home Team Tour for the fall of 2017.

This is the second official extension of the tour, which will once again take Thomas overseas, and includes dates in the U.S. and Canada.

The tour, Thomas’ first official headlining outing, began back in February and included 18 sold-out shows. It wrapped up in his hometown of Nashville with two shows in April at Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater.

The first fall dates are on sale now, with remaining show details to be announced over the coming weeks. To see all the news dates and for other information, visit ThomasRhett.com.

