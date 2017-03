The first single from an upcoming Thomas Rhett album is available today. “Craving You” is an uptempo, ’80’s inspired song featuring Maren Morris.

Rhett calls the song “a little bit emotional, a little bit tense.” He also adds that working with Maren was “amazing.”

Rhett has been performing the song live since his Home Team Tour kicked off in late February. Sunday, the tune will make its TV debut during the ACM Awards

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country