Thomas Rhett Proves He’s the “Star of the Show,” Extending His 2017 Home Tour Before Its Start

Photo Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.Thanks to multiple sell-outs and fan demand, Thomas Rhett is expanding his 2017 Home Team Tour before he ever plays the first date.

“It’s unreal that we’re adding dates before we’ve even had a chance to get started,” TR says of his first trek as a headliner. “It’d be impossible to pick which part of the tour I’m most excited about, but I can’t wait to get back out there. We’re going to make sure every last person at the show has a good time.”

The added shows include Thomas Rhett’s inaugural headlining run in Canada, a return to Europe, and more dates in the U.S.

Here are the new additions to the 2017 Home Team Tour, which kicks off February 23 with Kelsea Ballerini and Ryan Hurd opening:

London, UK

Birmingham, UK

Manchester, UK

Glasgow, UK

Belfast, UK

Abbotsford, BC

Dawson Creek, BC

Edmonton, AB

Lethbridge, AB

Regina, SK

Los Angeles, CA

San Diego, CA

Evansville, IN

Louisville, KY

Alpharetta, GA

Washington, DC

Columbia, SC

Pensacola, FL

Biloxi, MS

Columbia, MO

Kansas City, MO

Springfield, MO

Bismarck, ND

St Paul, MN

Omaha, NE

