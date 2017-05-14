Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren welcome a new “Star of the Show,” as Willa Gray Akins arrives

Valory Music CompanyMother’s Day 2017 is certainly one Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, will never forget.

On Thursday, Lauren’s parents brought the 18-month-old the family has nicknamed “Blessing” home to Nashville from Uganda.

“Meet Willa Gray Akins!” Thomas Rhett shared on Friday, along with a photo of the new parents with their little one. “I can’t believe our daughter is finally home. Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl.”

Lauren first met Willa last year on a mission trip to Africa with the organization 147 Million Orphans. In all, Lauren and TR have made a dozen trips overseas to complete the adoption in the past 12 months. The new mother was unable to make the journey to bring Willa home, however, because she’s expecting the couple’s first biological child — another little girl — in early August.

“I’ve dreamed of us all being on the same continent for so long,” Lauren told People. “It finally feels like everyone is where they’re supposed to be.”

Thomas Rhett couldn’t agree more. On Saturday, he tweeted an adorable picture of Willa in her stroller, complete with crooked sunglasses. “First …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country