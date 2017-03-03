Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini head into the ring on the Home Team Tour

Valory Music CompanyIt’s only the second week on Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team Tour, and there’s already fighting on the road — of a totally harmless sort, that is.

If you’ve been keeping up with opener Kelsea Ballerini‘s socials, you might’ve seen the video she shared Thursday doing sit-ups and tossing the medicine ball during her workout. Earlier, she told us she was both excited — and a little scared — that Thomas Rhett was bringing a trainer on the road.

“Kelsea’s in such good shape…” he says, “I brought a boxing coach out on the road, so she was working with my boxing coach here in town, and now we kind of all box together on the road. It’s pretty hilarious,” he adds.

This weekend, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson fight their way through Dekalb, Illinois and Duluth, Minnesota.

🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/hXJoSraxUb — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 2, 2017

