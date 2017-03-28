“This One’s for You”: A “Hurricane” of a first single leads the way for Luke Combs’ debut

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleWith his very first single, “Hurricane,” already in the top-15, the debut album from newcomer Luke Combs is officially on the way. This One’s for You will be released June 2.

The 27-year-old from the Tar Heel State had a hand in co-writing all of the record’s dozen tunes.

“These songs mean so much to me and all my friends who I wrote them with,” Luke says. “From North Carolina to Nashville, this project has been such a long time in the making and I can’t wait for the fans to hear it,” he adds.

Currently on tour with Brantley Gilbert, Luke will continue on The Devil Don’t Sleep trek through September.

