This One’s for the Girls: Sara Evans returns with the female-centered “Words”

Born to Fly RecordsIt was Martina McBride who had a huge hit with “This One’s for the Girls,” but that’s also very much the theme of the new album from Sara Evans.

Sara’s debut project on her own Born to Fly Records will be called Words, and will feature cuts from 14 different female songwriters, including Ashley Monroe, Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott, Sara herself, and many more. It’s worth noting that Hillary had a hand in writing Sara’s most recent #1, 2010’s “A Little Bit Stronger.”

“Not only is ‘Words’ the title to one of the songs…” Sara says, “but… I was always looking for lyrics that moved me and expressed a powerful range of emotions. Women are natural storytellers and I’m proud to have so many amazing female songwriters represented on this record.”

The Missouri native’s 14-year-old daughter, Olivia, also contributes background vocals on the album.

Words is set to be released July 21.

