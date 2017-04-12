This is the Funniest Florida Video You’ll See Today

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

If you’re not aware at this point, Vols Twitter can come up with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and videos in all of college football Twitter. Vols Twitter was at its peak this past season when Tennessee was 5-0 and had just beaten Florida and Georgia in dramatic fashion in back-to-back weeks.

Now one Vol fan has made one of the funniest edited videos you’ll ever see that hearkens back to Tennessee’s streak-busting victory over the Gators.

If you’re not aware of who @gmannVOLS is on Twitter, he’s worth a follow for Vols videos, gifs, and the like. And he struck gold on Tuesday night with his latest creation.

Recently, a colorblind man in Florida was filmed as he received glasses that could help him see colors for the first time in his life. The original video can be seen here, and it’s gone viral since it hit the Internet. But GmannVOLS had his own take on the viral video.

This is awesome, Florida Grandpa puts on glasses for color blindness and is stunned by what he sees pic.twitter.com/yzztKsRmql — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) April 12, 2017

