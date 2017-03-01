This ain’t your daddy’s “Barstool”: Jason Aldean offers a twist in new video

ABC/Paula Lobo

Shot at the Nashville watering hole Tin Dog Tavern, Jason Aldean‘s new video for “Any Ol’ Barstool” includes a lot of what you’d expect — plus a bar fight, a bar-jumping bartender and a little mystery at the end.

“This is one of those classic country heartache songs where the guy is trying to convince his girl that he is fine, but in reality he’s not,” the ACM Entertainer of the Year says. “So, I wanted the video to relay that classic heartache scenario we’ve all been in, but with a little twist, which [director] Shaun [Silva] is always good at.”

You can see what happens for yourself in the video for the top-10 hit on YouTube.

