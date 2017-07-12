Thirty-five deaths caused by measles reported in Europe

Digital Vision/Thinkstock(ROME) — Thirty-five people have died in the past year from measles throughout Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

Dr. Zsuzsanna Jakab, the WHO regional director for Europe, described the deaths as an “unacceptable tragedy,” given that measles can be prevented with vaccination.

“Every death or disability caused by this vaccine-preventable disease is an unacceptable tragedy,” Jakab told the BBC. “We are very concerned that although a safe, effective and affordable vaccine is available, measles remains a leading cause of death among children worldwide, and unfortunately Europe is not spared.

“I urge all endemic countries to take urgent measures to stop transmission of measles within their borders, and all countries that have already achieved this to keep up their guard and sustain high immunization coverage.”

A 6-year-old boy in Italy was the latest — in June of this year — to die from the infection, according to the BBC. More than 3,000 cases have been recorded in the country.

In May, the Italian government ruled that children must be vaccinated against 12 common illnesses, including measles, before they can enroll in state-run schools, according to the BBC.

In a press conference, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said a decrease in vaccinations was due …read more

