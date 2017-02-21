They want it that country way: Backstreet Boys team with Florida Georgia Line for new video

BMLGThe Backstreet Boys are one of the unexpected guests on Florida Georgia Line‘s Dig Your Roots: they duet with the “Cruise” duo on a track called “God, Your Mama and Me.” Now, both acts have teamed up for the song’s video, which was just released Tuesday.

The clip features the groups singing on Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, intercut with of each of the guys doing something romantic for their real-life loves. There’s champagne, cocktails, an actual gift horse, a candlelit dinner, a rose petal-strewn bathtub and bed, a hot tub dip and more. As the song lyrics say, “No one’s ever gonna love you more/than God, your mama and me.” You can watch the clip now on BigMachineTV.com.

As for why Florida Georgia Line asked the Backstreet Boys to sing with them in the first place, it turns out that the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were both huge fans of the group when they were younger.

“We’ve become friends with them at this point,” Tyler told Entertainment Weekly. “And it’s become more and more exciting with everything that we do together.”

Backstreet’s Kevin Richardson added, “We’re buds now. It’s just a real positive vibe. It’s …read more

