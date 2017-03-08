“There’s No Such Thing as a Broken Heart”: Old Dominion unleashes the first taste of album #2

ABC/Image Group LA This Friday, Old Dominion officially turns the page from their debut, Meat & Candy, to their sophomore album, as the band releases the lead single from the collection, a tune called “There’s No Such Thing as a Broken Heart.”

Much like their previous hit, “Song for Another Time,” the new single namechecks a classic rock tune, John Mellencamp‘s #1 from 1982, “Jack & Diane.” “There’s No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” is set to be available at 8 a.m. ET on Friday, according to ads in the country music trades.

If you can’t wait that long, however, you can check out OD performing the tune in concert, thanks to multiple fan videos on YouTube.

It’s been a tough few days for the band. They were forced to postpone their #1 party for “Song for Another Time” on Monday, as well as cancel their dates this week, after an undisclosed member of OD’s immediate family died suddenly.

