There are other worlds than these: “The Dark Tower” trailer premieres

© 2016 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved/Ilze Kitshoff (LOS ANGELES) — Roland. Jake. The Man in Black. For decades, Stephen King fans have been reading about these characters in the best-selling author’s Dark Tower fantasy series, encompassing eight books published between 1982 and 2012. Now, these characters and their story have come to life in the first trailer for The Dark Tower movie.

The trailer introduces us to Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, the last gunslinger in Mid-World, a parallel universe similar to the Old West. He’s after The Man in Black, aka Walter, played by Matthew McConaughey — an entity described as “worse than the Devil.”

Roland encounters Jake Chambers, played by Tom Taylor — a young boy from modern-day Manhattan who has visions of Mid-World before actually traveling there. Together, they must stop the Man in Black from destroying the Dark Tower, which protects both worlds.

“If it falls,” says Roland, “Hell will be unleashed.”

The Dark Tower movie has been described as less of a faithful adaptation of the books than a “new take” on King’s saga.

The Dark Tower opens August 4.

