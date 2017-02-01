There and Back Again: “Lord of the Rings” Fellowship Reunites

Photo: Dominic Monaghan’s Instagram(LONDON) — Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Orlando Bloom reunited yesterday, and photos on Instagram show a fun guys’ night out.

Monaghan shared pictures on Instagram in which the onscreen Frodo, Aragorn, Pippin, Merry, and Legolas, respectively, struck poses channeling their Lord of the Rings characters. They pretend to hold swords, bows and arrows in the photos — in Mortensen’s case, anachronistically a rifle — as if poised to return to battle in Middle-Earth.

“They have a cave troll,” the caption read, mirroring a line from the Trilogy’s first film, The Fellowship of the Ring.

Only Ian McKellen’s Gandalf, Sean Astin, who played faithful Hobbit Sam, and John Rhys-Davies, who played strong-willed dwarf Gimli, would have rounded out the snap.

The co-stars showed their friendship has withstood the test of time: The Return of the King, the third installment of the Oscar winning film series, was released in December 2003.

