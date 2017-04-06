TheInternetIsForever: Brad Paisley’s fan-sourced Facebook project

Arista NashvilleIf you like Brad Paisley‘s new video for “selfie #theinternetisforever,” there are plenty more where that came from — and they’re on the way soon.

The clip for the new track from Brad’s forthcoming Love and War album is just the first of six videos the West Virginia native plans to premiere on Facebook ahead of the project’s April 21 release.

“selfie #theinternetisforever” includes some of the most embarrassing self-portraits ever, sent in by Paisley’s fans after he put out the call on social media. You can participate in Brad’s upcoming videos too by watching his posts on Facebook.

Meanwhile, if you pre-order Love and War, you’ll instantly get three of the album’s tracks: the #1 “Today,” as well as “Heaven South,” and “selfie#theinternetisforever.”

