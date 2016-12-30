The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Top Ten Celebrity Scandals

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — A couple of messy divorces lead our top-ten celebrity scandals of 2016.

Brad Pitt Abuse Allegations

In September, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and sought physical custody of the couple’s three biological children; Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, as well as their four adopted kids, Pax, Maddox and Zahara, requesting that Pitt get visitation and joint legal custody, but not joint physical custody.

Things got even messier when TMZ reported a couple of days later that the Los Angeles County Dept. of Children and Family Services and the LAPD were investigating the actor. The report claimed that Pitt allegedly became both physically and verbally abusive with their children on a private jet a week earlier, which allegedly caused Jolie to file for divorce.

In November, The FBI released a statement announcing, “The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” adding that no charges were filed.

The couple is currently involved in an ugly custody battle. According to documents obtained by ABC News, a temporary order is in place regarding custody of the children, who currently live with their mother. The documents reportedly state that Pitt has weekly meetings with …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment