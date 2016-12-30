The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Those We Lost

Getty Images/Ethan Miller(NEW YORK) — In 2016, the world of entertainment said goodbye stars whose work will live on. Here are just a few of the notable entertainers we lost:

Craig Strickland — body found January 4 — Backroad Anthem lead singer. Search crews found Strickland’s body in Oklahoma more than a week after he disappeared while duck hunting on Kaw Lake with his friend Chase Morland. He was 29.

Robert Stigwood — announced January 4 — manager for legendary bands such as Cream and the Bee Gees, and producer of blockbuster musical films like Saturday Night Fever and Grease. He was 81.

Pat Harrington, Jr. — January 6 — played handyman Schneider on One Day at a Time. He was 86.

David Bowie — January 10 — rock icon. He’d been battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69.

David Margulies — January 11 — played the mayor of New York in the two Ghostbusters films in the 1980s, and Tony Soprano’s lawyer, Neil Mink, in The Sopranos. Margulies was 78.

Alan Rickman — January 14 — Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually actor. He died after a battle with cancer. He was 69.

Rene Angelil — January 14 — Celine Dion’s husband and manager. …read more

