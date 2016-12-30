The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Television

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Let’s take a look at the highlights…and lowlights…of TV in 2016:

Long story short? Adele rules everything she touches. She turned a “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden into the most-watched YouTube video of the year. Meanwhile, her NBC special, Adele: Live in New York, sets a 10-Year audience record for the network, nabbing more than 11 million viewers.

Another huge winner was Jimmy Kimmel, whose turn as an Emmy host netted great reviews, an on-time show, and an Oscars hosting gig.

Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon turned Saturday Night Live into must-see TV, thanks to their portrayals of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton through the brutal presidential campaign. McKinnon, who also played Trump’s campaign advisor Kellyanne Conway, also won an Emmy.

Meantime, their real-life counterparts — plus one-time candidate Bernie Sanders — made the rounds on late night TV, with Clinton opening a jar of pickles to prove her “stamina” to Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon fluffing Trump’s hair to prove it’s real, and Trump reading a Donald Trump children’s book on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson scooped up armfuls of awards, including Emmys and People’s Choice trophies, plus nominations …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment