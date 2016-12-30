The Year in Entertainment 2016 — #OscarsSoWhite: How Diversity and Inclusion Became Major Talking Points

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — When nominations for the 88th Academy Awards were announced, revealing that only white performers were nominated in the top acting categories for the second year in a row, social media reflected the lack of diversity by bringing back the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag. As of February 2016, only 15 black actors and actresses had won Academy Awards in the ceremony’s history.

In response, the Academy expressed plans to diversify their organization as well as its members. Their first steps included hiring Reginald Hudlin and Chris Rock as co-producer and host, respectively, for the Oscars on February 28th.

Throughout 2016 the #OscarsSoWhite backlash led to intense conversations and ongoing narratives about diversity and inclusion.

— In January, filmmaker Spike Lee announced via a lengthy statement posted to Instagram he wouldn’t be attending the Oscars, due to the lack of racial diversity among the acting nominees. He captioned his post, #OscarSoWhite…Again.” The same day, Jada Pinkett Smith announced she’d be skipping the ceremony as well. The actress took to Facebook express her thoughts, offering the title, “We must stand in our power!” Hours later, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who’s black, …read more

