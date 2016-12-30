The Year in Entertainment 2016 — Biggest Movie Hits & Misses

2016 – Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — 2016 had its share of box office blockbusters, but only three — Captain America: Civil War, Zootopia and Finding Dory — passed the billion-dollar box office mark.

Overall, it was a big year for Disney, the parent company of ABC News, which became the first studio ever to reach the $7 billion threshold at the global box office, setting a new industry record. Disney claimed five of the year’s top 10 titles, helping the studio haul in over $1 billion in just 128 days – a 37 day improvement over Universal’s 2015 mark.

That number will only grow by the end of the year thanks to the December release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which debuted at number one its opening weekend, hauling in $155 million.

In general, comic book characters ruled the box office this past year, accounting for four of the top ten titles. While Civil War reigned supreme, Disney and Marvel’s Doctor Strange also posted big numbers. DC Comics’ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad weren’t a hit with critics, despite each opening at number one. Deadpool shattered records for an R-rated movie.

