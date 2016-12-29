The Year in Country 2016 — The Girls Have It! Kelsea Ballerini & Maren Morris Get Ready to Take the Grammys to “Church”

ABC/Image Group LA Through the years, a handful of performers from the country genre have taken home the Grammy for Best New Artist: LeAnn Rimes, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band. But up until this year, there’s never been a time when two country contenders have been in the running for the prestigious trophy. Thanks to Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, that’s forever changed. For both, 2016 held days that were light years ahead of where they’d been just twelve months earlier.

At CMA Music Festival, Kelsea made it a point to walk to the seat in the stadium where she sat just a few years ago as a fan. This past June, she played the main stage. Maren, this year’s Best New Artist winner at the CMAs, recalled watching the show last year from a bar across the street from the Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a more detailed look at the great year these two women have had:

Kelsea

— In February, Kelsea notched her second number one with “Dibs,” and went on to play her next single, “Peter Pan,” on the ACM Awards in April with heartthrob Nick Jonas. Earlier in March, the Academy of Country Music revealed that …read more

